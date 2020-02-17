Insurance issues to be raised at Council meeting

Difficulties for community groups and childcare facilities in accessing insurance will come under the spotlight at today’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

A motion calling on the Government to “immediately intervene” in the situation is one of many issues which will be discussed at the meeting in Nenagh.

Independent Councillor Mairin McGrath is bringing forward the insurance motion, stating that many facilities are “unable to obtain affordable cover” and that it’s “detrimental to rural towns and villages.”

Among the other issues to be raised at the Council meeting are concerns about the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

Councillor for the Workers and Unemployed Action Group, Pat English, is calling on the Communications Minister to “establish the facts about the radiation impact of 5G on the environment and human health”, and wants the Council to oppose testing and rollout of the technology in this county.

Fianna Fail’s Siobhan Ambrose is seeking action on the recruitment of a Parkinson’s Specialist Nurse to serve patients in south Tipperary while independent Ann Marie Ryan wants to see a Conservation Officer employed by Tipp County Council to promote active conservation of the heritage of the county.