Incorrect information on polling cards won’t impact vote

Tipperary County Council has moved to clarify the situation regarding a number of polling cards issued ahead of this Friday’s referendum.

As well as the Presidential election people will also be asked to vote on abolishing the reference to blasphemy in the constitution.

People in Tipperary have received Polling Cards in recent weeks – however a small number contained incorrect information in relation to the referendum.

The local authority has moved to reassure people with these cards that it will in no way impact on their right to vote.

David Coleman from the Franchise Section of Tipperary County Council explains the mistake

Anyone with queries about their polling card can contact Tipperary County Council’s Customer Service desk on 0761 06 5000.