Housing likely to be hot topic at County Council meeting

Local representatives will gather at Clonmel’s civic buildings later for this months meeting of Tipperary County Council.

Housing and carer’s allowances are the only motions on the agenda for today’s meeting.

However there is plenty of other business for officials and elected representatives to attend to.

Sinn Fein Councillor Catherine Carey has set forward a motion calling on the council not to include the carer’s allowance or the working family payment as an extra income when calculating rents.

Also Councillor Pat English wants the Local Authority to call on Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy to declare a national housing emergency. Cllr English is making the call as the homeless figures for February show that there are over ten thousand people homeless across Ireland.

Local Representatives will also hear updates from several sections of the executive, including Community/Economic Development, Tourism, Water Services as well as Corporate Services.

Among other business, the council will test the viability of adapting motions brought forward in several different local authorities around the country.

One such motion, from Limerick, entails calling on the Department of housing to consider a grant aid scheme for Granny Flat extensions for persons on the housing list.