High Court orders 4 families to leave Cabragh Bridge encampment

The High Court has ordered four Traveller families to vacate their unofficial halting site at Cabragh Bridge by next Tuesday.

The four families were up in front of the High Court yesterday after they failed to move on from the site – however, none of them were present in court.

They’re being moved on due to the conditions of a deal struck between Tipperary County Council and the six families who are to move into the newly built houses across the road.

Irish Times Public Affairs Editor, Simon Carswell says he’s not sure what the next step will be if the 4 families refuse to leave the site by Tuesday…