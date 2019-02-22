Heated exchanges at Nenagh MD meeting

There were heated scenes at February’s monthly meeting of Nenagh Municipal District with some representatives levelling accusations of lies and bullying at each other.

It was sparked off by Clr Michael O’Meara who accused Clr Seamie Morris of wanting to tear down the Old Military Barracks in the town and now trying to do a uturn on this.

Councillor Morris vehemently denied this and called for “no lies” from his fellow representative who hit back by accusing the councillor of bullying adding his former party had a history of burning down such buildings.

Cathaoirleach Mattie Ryan Coole interjected on a number of occasions while Clr Hannigan quipped that some representatives were looking for points a long way out and would be better off waiting till they were closer to the goal.

However Michael O’Meara insisted he had a valid point to make.

But Councillor Morris rejected this out of hand.