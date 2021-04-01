Heated debate at west Tipp council meeting over property tax

A vote on whether to retain a 10% increase on the Local Property Tax led to division among Councillors at a recent meeting of the Tipperary, Cahir and Cashel Municipal District.

A number of Councillors who voted against the retention, were accused of being two faced and hypocritical.

The vote at this week’s meeting centred on maintaining the 10% increase on the base rate of the local property tax.

The vote was passed with Councillors Declan Burgess, Roger Kennedy, John Crosse, Michael Anglim, Michael Fitzgerald, Mary Hanna Hourigan, John Crosse and Marie Murphy.

Councillors Andy Maloney, AnneMarie Ryan, Tony Black and Mairin McGrath voted against it.

In his criticism of those who voted against, Councillor Roger Kennedy said that while he supported the right of any Councillor to vote in any fashion they wanted, he took issue with those same Councillors then taking credit for the works and announcements which come about as a direct result of that funding.

“I was saying they were hypocritical because they came out of that meeting on the property tax saying they were great people by not voting for the retention of the increase in the property tax. Then they went on social media telling the people of Tipperary how good they were and now they’re at the other end where they’re looking for the finances that was generated from that.”

Councillor Tony Black said he gave a promise to his constituents that he would always vote against the local Property tax.

“As far as I’m concerned it was me sticking to a promise that I made at doors when I went for election. People asked me at doors would I vote to increase the local property tax and I said no. It’s as simple as that and I’m going to stick to my guns on that. I don’t believe it’s a fair tax – I believe it’s a tax on the family home.”

“Of course the money is a good thing, I mean you can’t say it’s not but I just don’t think the way its generated is a fair way of generating the funds.”

What was in agreement was that the annual vote on the Local Property tax was always a divisive one that was uncomfortable for all Councillors but that ultimately local groups would benefit.