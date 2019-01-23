Groups set to lose out under reduced GMA allocation

Roadworks and tidy town groups in North Tipperary are set to lose out the most due to Nenagh Municipal District’s reduced GMA.

The discretionary spend which was introduced under the reform of local government, has been cut from over 117 thousand last year to 83 thousand for 2019 after councillors voted in December’s Budget against maintaining the increase in the Property Tax.

Christmas Lights allocations for the various towns was also set to be hit but local representatives agreed to pass the GMA after money was redistributed from other works.

Fine Gael Clr Ger Darcy says they are not happy but must work with what they have now

While Meetings Administrator Rosemary Joyce says the cuts to tidy town funding is only focused on one initiative