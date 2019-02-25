Green party candidate hoping to enact change

A lack of proper infrastructure for housing estates, the built environment and lake pollution are among the reasons The Green Party’s Rose Anne White has put her name forward for the Local Elections in Tipperary.

The heritage consultant who lives in Ballina is running in the newly formed Newport LEA which is part of the Nenagh Municipal District.

Having lobbied locally on many issues over the years, the mum of two feels now is the time to try and enact change from the inside.

