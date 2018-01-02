Government compensates Tipp for Ophelia clean-up

Tipperary County Council has recouped more than €400,000 which was spent on the ex-hurricane Ophelia response and clean up.

The Tipp local authority received €416,513 after the unprecedented weather event that brought record breaking wind-speeds to the country.

The storm caused widespread damage and disruption with 385,000 businesses and households without power and 109,000 people without water at the peak of the storm.

In total, just over €7 million was made available to local authorities by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.