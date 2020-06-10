Good weather allows Council to catch up on roadworks projects

The recent spell of good weather has meant significant progress has been made on a number of road works schemes in the county.

Work resumed in recent weeks on major projects in Borrisokane, Thurles and Clonmel following the easing of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Director of Services for Roads with Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Connor says they’re hoping to have works completed ahead of schedule.

“We’re making excellent progress – we’ve got all our contractors back.”

“The weather has been exceptionally good so we have made tremendous progress and we’re well ahead of where we were last year so we’ve made up any lost time due to Covid.”

“If the weather keeps up we think we’ll be finished the road works programme maybe a month in advance of last year so good news.”