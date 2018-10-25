GMA rejected by Thurles Templemore Municipal District

Members of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District have rejected the General Municipal Allowance proposed for next year.

The budget for 2019 is significantly lower than this year – down from around €240,000 to just over €78,000 for the year ahead.

As was explained at other district meetings this is being put down to the decision by Councillors not to continue with the 10% increase in the Local Property Tax next year.

This will result in €1.5 million less being available across the five districts in 2019.

Independent representative Jim Ryan says even factoring in the drop in income from the property tax the figures don’t add up.

However many of the Fianna Fail Councillors pointed out that there were bound to be consequences from the decision not to maintain the 10% property tax increase of last year which averaged out at less than 40 cent per week.

John Hogan says many worthy projects won’t be funded in 2019 as a result.