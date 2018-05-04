Frustration for councillors with lack of government engagement

Tipperary councillors have expressed concerns with the new process for granting funding under the Local Improvement Scheme.

A number of changes were implemented in the LIS schemes in recent years, which stripped the local councils of the ultimate decision on what roads would be funded under the scheme.

Central government now choose which roads are to be completed – a decision which is contested by local representatives – who say that the local authority are better equipped to choose because they have better knowledge of the areas.

This year, the government failed to consult with the county council before the funding was granted, which left councillors in the dark.

Cllr Micháel Lowry says local reprentatives need to be involved in the decision making process: