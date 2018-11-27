Frustration amongst Councillors over Carrick flood report

The report on the 2016 flooding of Carrick on Suir was the subject of much frustration at this month’s meeting of the municipal district.

The report was labelled as vague and unsubstantial by councillors who were on the cusp of demanding an independent review on the matter.

According to some Councillors, the 28 page report addressed trivial issues alone and failed to elaborate on what caused the severe flooding.

Cllr Kieran Bourke was vocal in his dissatisfaction with the report, in particular he questioned why there was no investigation in to the local treatment plant and its infrastructure.

Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne pointed the finger directly at Irish Water and slammed their response to the floods back in 2016.

He called for the company to be disbanded