Former Tipperary TD Noel Coonan to stand in local elections

Noel Coonan has been selected by Fine Gael to contest a seat in the Templemore – Thurles Municipal District.

Sitting Councillor Joe Bourke has decided not to seek re-election this time round clearing the way for Noel Coonan to fight for a seat.

Coonan was one of two Fine Gael TDs to lose their seat in the Tipperary constituency last time out alongside Tom Hayes.

Templemore based Joe Bourke says getting elected to Tipperary County Council would be a stepping stone for Noel Coonan to be added to the party ticket for the next General Election.

He says the decision to run two candidates from the South of the County was ludicrous leaving a whole swathe of North Tipp without a Fine Gael candidate.

Noel Coonan will stand in the Templemore Roscrea electoral area for the local elections while Peter Ryan was recently ratified to contest in the Thurles electoral area.