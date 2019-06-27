Fethard sports facility gets green light

The way has been cleared for a major sports and recreation amenity in Fethard.

Tipperary County Council has this week granted permission for ambitious plans for the historic town.

A near 9 hectare site on the outskirts of Fethard will be home to what should be a huge benefit to residents of the town and its environs.

A two-storey pavilion building will accommodate what’s described as a community hub containing inter-generational multi-use recreation spaces, a café, gymnasium, a health consultation suite and club meeting rooms.

The plans lodged with Tipperary County Council also included a perimeter walkway/running/cycling track and a walkway adjacent to Rocklow Road as well as a pedestrian and cycle route connecting Rocklow Road and Strylea.

A variety of community amenity facilities are planned including a playground, sensory garden, outdoor classroom, dog park and an outdoor exercise area & equipment.

Playing pitches and training areas are also included as well as tiered seating and viewing areas.

The Fethard Regional Community Sports & Recreation Campus Company is behind the ambitious plans.

The site to the north of Fethard will have parking for over 120 cars as well as bus parking bays. Overflow parking will be available to accommodate larger events.