Efforts to intensify to secure Littleton development

Senior Tipperary County Council officials have pledged to do all they can to ensure a proposed new development at Littleton gets over the line.

The former briquette factory, which closed in March with the loss of over a hundred jobs, is one of two sites being considered by AES Bord Na Mona for a recycling facility.

Littleton is considered a “good fit” and the preferred option for a new plastics recycling facility, however there is a second site in the running – the location of which hasn’t been disclosed.

There’s one main sticking point with the Bord na Mona site in Mid Tipp – an issue with power supply capacity at the factory,

The company says it’s not insurmountable but the deadline for a decision on the location is April.

Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Municipal District Sean Ryan, who hails from Littleton, is cautiously optimistic…

Other Mid Tipp Councillors have also given a cautious welcome to the potential creation of 40 new jobs in Littleton.

Independent Clr Michéal Lowry says there are a number of options that could be explored…