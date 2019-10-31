€680,000 for Tipp in Government funding

Five centres in the County are included in the latest allocation under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Nenagh and Cashel are the main urban areas included while funding has also been allocated to Clogheen, Newcastle and Lorrha.

Fine Gael County Councillor Marie Murphy says the funding for Clogheen and Newcastle will mean a lot for the local communities.

€96,000 has been earmarked to improve public and emergency access to Ball Alley Lane in Nenagh.

Deputy Michael Lowry has in particular welcomed the €200,000 funding for public realm works in Cashel and €150,000 for the extension of the Community Hall in Lorrha to facilitate a permanent community shop, tearoom and heritage centre.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn says the allocation of €684,000 to Tipp by Minister Michael Ring is a huge boost for the county.