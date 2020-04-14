Dumping at Thurles bottle banks criticised

Household dumping at the bottle banks on Parnell Street, Thurles has been described as “disgusting” by a local Community Activist.

Tommy Barrett told Tipp FM that Council staff are stretched enough with the Covid 19 pandemic without having to deal with the extra workload.

He said everyone should be disposing of their rubbish in a responsible and safe way.

A very committed outdoor staff in Thurles – they don’t deserve this and shouldn’t have to clean up peoples household rubbish.

He points out that we’re mandated by law to have bins and dispose of our rubbish in a safe manner.