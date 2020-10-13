Dog litter bins to be installed on popular Roscrea walkway

The decision follows a campaign by local Councillor Shane Lee highlighting the need to have them on the N62.

He says the bins were available in other towns across the county so it’s only fair that Roscrea should have them as well.

“When you drive around the other towns in Tipperary there was dog waste bins provided for them so I thought that it was beneficial for the people of Roscrea.”

“It has been brought to my attention numerous times about the need for dog waste bins around the busy N62 walking route around Roscrea.”

“It’s starting off on a trial run with two bins which is very welcome news and well received from the people of Roscrea.”