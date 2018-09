Locals in Nenagh have been crying foul over derelict buildings in the town.

Two sites at Harkness Place and Ormond Street have been labelled as unacceptable.

Currently, home owners are able to avail of repayable grants of up to 40,000 euro for the restoration of derelict buildings in the county.

If a grant cannot seduce homeowners to renovate the sites, Cllr Hughie McGrath feels a use it or lose it strategy should be applied