Tipperary County Council is set to carry out a survey on derelict buildings around the county.

Cllr David Dunne called for action at a recent gathering of the Carrick on Suir municipal district.

He feels that the idle sites are a blemish on the facade of towns across the Premier.

The Sinn Fein representative wants to see the council write to the owners to encourage them to bring the buildings up to spec.