Cyclists reminded Suir Blue Way is not a race track

Cyclist’s using the Blue Way between Carrick on Suir and Clonmel are being asked to slow down.

It follows an incident on the popular amenity when a man out walking with his wife fell into the River Suir while allowing some cyclists to pass.

They stopped and helped the man and his dog out of the water.

Local Councillor Michael Murphy is urging all users of the Blue Way to be mindful of others.

“I don’t want to take away from the incredible outdoor amenity that is the Blue Way but what I really want to do is just to highlight that there are dangers.”

“I’m particularly asking and appealing to cyclists to slow down – if you want to go for a time-trial don’t use the Blue Way.”

“And in terms of all users just be conscious of your surroundings.”