Criticism of online politics from Tipperary councillor

Tipperary County Cllr John Hogan has labelled the prevalence of social media in politics as worrying.

While reflecting on his time in office, the Fianna Fail Cllr expressed his sentiment that politics was more honest before the rise of platforms such as Faceboook.

After 20 years in office, the Thurles Templemore Cllr has decided not to contest the local elections in the coming year.

Speaking to Fran Curry this morning, Cllr Hogan said the method used by some councillors online was almost dishonest politics.