Criticism of electoral area changes in Clonmel and Cahir

The rezoning of electoral boundaries was opposed by many local representatives at this month’s gathering of Tipperary County Council.

Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan signed off on the changes which will leave Clonmel in its own electoral borough.

The proposed changes will see the four councillors in Cahir becoming part of the Tipperary Town-Cashel municipal district.

Marie Murphy is a Fine Gael Councillor in the affected area – she struggled to grasp the purpose of the rezoning.

She was not alone in questioning the logic behind the move, Clonmel Mayor, Richie Molloy looked forward to questioning the minister upon his visit to the county next week.