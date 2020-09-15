Councillors slam Local Property Tax decision

A number of Tipperary County Councillors have expressed their anger at the decision to retain the 10% increase in the Local Property Tax for the coming year.

17 members of the local authority voted against the proposal at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the council with 22 voting in favour.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council had asked elected representatives to support the retention of the increase in a bid to tackle the major shortfall the authority is facing.

Sinn Féin’s Davy Dunne was one of those to oppose the move yesterday. Speaking on Tipp Today earlier the Carrick on Suir based Councillor accused the local authority of taking the easy option by increasing the Local Property Tax.

“What annoyed me yesterday more than anything was that for five years you’ve heard me banging on about vacant sites and no vacant sites levy. And after I was laughed at and ridiculed they eventually agreed to it and we got it in last year.”

“How much money came in from that? Nothing, zero, zilch – no money. They couldn’t give us a figure. So why is that? Is it that it’s the easiest thing to do to go out and hit the poor people for extra money?”

It’s within Councillors powers to increase or decrease the tax by a maximum of 15% each year with the rate then reverting back to its original figure.

Thurles Independent Jim Ryan was among those to vote against maintaining the 10% increase.

Having backed the hike last year on the condition that it would be reversed this time he said the €1.1 million it will generate should come from central government.

“I’ve always supported the Executive and I’ve always supported the Council. I’m a proactive and positive type of Councillor.”

“Yesterday I made the decision on the basis that we were told last year was going to be a once off. I have to stick to my promises – I have to stick to my word.”

“The Council would have been short €1.1 million – now if the government cannot find €1.1 million for Tipperary County Council to keep the doors open.”