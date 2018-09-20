Council urged to speed up works at Thurles dump

Tipperary County Council is being urged to fast track the rehabilitation of the old Thurles Dump.

The issue was raised at this month’s local authority meeting where Councillor Jim Ryan highlighted severe environmental concerns as motivation for acting with haste.

The old town dump was shut down 25 years ago and, with the exception of illegal dumping, has been left idle since, with concerns of seapage and leakage causing environmental and health damage to the region.

The County Council has said that it will be at least two years before any measures are taken to address the problem.

Cllr Ryan feels that will be too late