Council urged to proceed with Templemore works as soon as possible

The Junior Minister for the OPW says it’s up to Tipperary County Council now to draw down funding and start works on a flood prone road as soon as possible.

Patrick O’Donovan was responding in the Dáil to questioning from Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill about the 245,000 euro allocated by the OPW for works at Priory Demesne on the Borrisoleigh Road in Templemore.

Deputy Cahill wants to see the works take place as a matter of priority.

Minister O’Donovan says it’s now up to the Council to take the next step.

“So it’s a matter for the Council now at this stage to make sure that the money is spent in the appropriate fashion.”

“I would agree that the families at the centre of this have obviously suffered a lot and I would hope now – and I would expect – that the CEO of Tipperary County Council would make whatever arrangements are necessary for the spending of that money as soon as possible and for the alleviation of the flooding issue on the Borrisoleigh Road in Templemore.”

Deputy Cahill has been outlining the background to the problem.

“These two families have suffered greatly over the last number of years with flooding. They’re an elderly family in one of the houses – husband and wife in their late 70’s.”

“In the last couple of years when they went to bed in the months of December and January they were listening to hear was there the sound of rain falling on the roof and they’ve got flooded on numerous occasions.”