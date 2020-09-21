Council urged to engage with locals on upcoming Roscrea works

It’s vital that the public are made aware of when major roadworks are to take place on a busy road in Roscrea next month.

Half a million euro has been allocated for resurfacing of the N62 Birr road.

It’s due to commence in the third week of October.

While very much welcoming the funding local Councillor Shane Lee says Tipperary County Council has to engage with people in the area.

“I got a text message from a member of the public today – there is a diversion in place today but it has nothing to do with Tipperary County Council. It’s Offaly County Council and they have diversions in place coming via the Birr in by the Montevideo Road or the Monastery Road.”

“So if the general public are made aware of what’s happening – that it just doesn’t happen without them being notified then it’s easier to manage these things and people can prepare for what’s happening. But when this thing is just lobbed on them and they don’t know what’s happening then it becomes a bit of a mess.”