Council seeks views of the public on N24 upgrade

Public consultation begins today on another stage of a potentially major upgrade of the N24 in west Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council is leading plans for the Cahir to Limerick Junction Project, which could lead to the long awaited construction of a bypass of Tipp Town.

The project looks at the stretch of the N24 taking in the villages of Bansha, Limerick Junction, Monard and Oola, as well as Tipp Town.

The plans are currently at the second phase – Option Selection, which will examine feasible options to address problems identified in Phase 1.

Those studies found problems on the road with “limited width”, and its passage through multiple built up areas.

It was found that there are “limited overtaking opportunities”, and “bottlenecks and significant traffic delays” through Tipperary Town.

As a result, the study found that the road is “economically inefficient” and detracts from regional development.

There are hopes in some quarters that this project could have the potential to develop long awaited plans for a Tipp Town bypass.

Online public consultation on the project starts at noon today on www.n24cahirlimerick.ie and will remain open until February 7th.

This will include interactive maps with all the key constraints identified to date and an online feedback form.