Council respond to March4Tipp

A bypass and the creation of jobs are two main issues Tipperary County Council say they’ll push for Tipperary Town.

It comes following the March4Tipp earlier this month, which saw more than 5,000 people take to the streets to protest the lack of Government engagement in the town.

On October 20th, Tipperary County Council were given a two week time limit by March4Tipp organisers to make progress on issues in the town.

Those marching cited the lack of Government funding and engagement in the town as the main reason for its decline.

Tipperary County Council have now officially responded to the March – saying that there are plans are in place for the creation of new jobs in the area – by working with the Tipperary Town Centre Forum, which includes Tipperary Chamber, Jobs4Tipp, and Tidy Towns Committee, among a number of others.

The local authority also believe the Tipperary town bypass is critical to the future development of the town.

The Council says it has submitted planning and financial assessments on it to the National Development Plan 2018 to 2027, and say they will continue to raise the matter with the Department and TII.

They also cite a number of other opportunities available to traders in Tipperary town, including online vouchers, mentoring, and rates incentives.

However, while acknowledging the concerns raised by locals and the march organisers, they say it must be appreciated that there are certain issues within the town outside of the council’s remit – and it will take the collaboration of a number of stakeholders which they will assist and facilitate.