Council ready to aid in delivering jobs in Tipperary

Perseverance is the key to the deliverance jobs and industry in Tipperary.

That’s the view of the CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath, who was speaking at the launch of the New Regional Enterprise Plan for the Mid-West.

There are a number of strategic aims in the plan which aim to promote economic growth and make the Mid West region a more attractive place to live an work.

The plan has been described as a ‘bottom up’ initiative, with Tipperary County Council taking the lead in the Premier.

Speaking at the launch of the plan at the National Bioeconomy Campus in Lisheen, Joe MacGrath says they’re ready for the job at hand…