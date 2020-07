Many swimming pools in the Premier County will reopen today after months of inaction.

Council run pools in Tipperary Town and Clonmel reopen today for adults only on a pre-booking basis, while they’ll reopen to families next Monday.

A range of new sanitation measures have been introduced at these facilities, including a ban on hairdryer use and only limited use of lockers.

The outdoor swimming pool in Ballina will also reopen to the public later.