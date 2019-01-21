Council marking centenary of Soloheadbeg Ambush

Today marks the official centenary of the Soloheadbeg Ambush which is widely regarded as the start of the War of Independence.

Tipperary County Council is holding a special meeting in Ballykisteen to co-inside with the events near Monard and the first Dail.

Yesterday special commemorations were held in Solohead in memory of all 12 men involved in the ambush.

Bernie McDonnell travelled from Mayo to remember her granduncle James McDonnell, one of the two RIC officers killed that day

