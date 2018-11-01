Council defends efforts to boost economy in Tipp town

The local authority says it is treating Tipp Town’s economic issues as a priority.

Following on from the March for Tipp, organisers had labelled the council’s response as wholly disappointing.

The event saw over five thousand people taking to the streets of the town, protesting at the level of government neglect in the area, with job creation and the lack of a bypass for the town among the most contentious issues.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Director of Services and Manager of the Cashel – Tipperary district, Clare Curley, defended the council’s efforts to boost the struggling town.