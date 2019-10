In an effort to reduce speeding in a rural South Tipperary village, it has been suggested that rumble strips be trialed.

At a meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, Councillor Mark Fitzgerald said that Drangan Village could be used a pilot area to try out rumble strips.

The Fine Gael Councillor said that these would be a more economical alternative to ramps and that it is an avenue worth exploring.