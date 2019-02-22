Council consider purchase of former Chadwick’s site

Clonmel Borough District Council is to consider purchasing the former Chadwick’s site in the town.

The suggestion to acquire the almost 2 acre site on Queen Street – which has lain vacant for 15 years – was put forward by Councillor Michael Murphy.

He says the strategic site could be the last of its kind to be available for development for the next decade and is in a pivotal location for development within the town.

The Fine Gael representative says the council might regret not acquiring it in the future.