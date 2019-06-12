Council CEO says Tipp on track with housing programme

Tipperary County Council is on track to exceed its housing targets in the coming years.

Demand for social housing has increased dramatically with many local authorities struggling to meet the need.

However Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath says they are working on a wide range of sites across the Premier with housing projects set for completion in Borrisokane and Killenaule before the end of the year.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Joe MacGrath said while it had taken time to get their housing programme up to speed it was now making significant progress.