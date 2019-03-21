Council to bid for historical documents on Clonmel

A proposal to procure historic documents up for auction in the coming weeks won support at last night’s Clonmel District Borough meeting.

The two documents in question cover the years directly after the Siege of Clonmel by Oliver Cromwell, and are older than any documents currently held by County Archivists.

The documents are due to go on sale in White’s of Dublin on April 6th – the first document is a record of the Town Council from 1692-1711.

The second document is a list of electoral voters of Clonmel for the 1713 Parliamentary election.

Tipperary County Museum Curator Marie McMahon says the documents are hugely significant…

Councillor Michael Murphy says the documents are invaluable…