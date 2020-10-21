Council aims to continue services amid lockdown

Most of Tipperary County Council’s services will still run as normal during the lockdown.

The local authority says precautions are in place to ensure staff safety, while also keeping most of their services going.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Senior Executive Officer with the council, Ger Walsh says the Community Call helpline is also still running.

“The Community Call has never ceased and people can still ring our main number 0761 06500 from 9.30 to 4.30 from Monday to Friday or outside those hours and at weekends they can call the emergency line 1890 923948 and their issue will be dealt with.”