Coonan calls for flooding to be tackled

A Fine Gael councillor is seeking increased action to tackle what he calls ‘substantial flooding’ along the river Nore in Tipperary.

At this morning’s Thurles Municipal District meeting, Noel Coonan will be seeking support for a motion which asks that the District works with the OPW to re-establish a Drainage Committee for the river.

Rivers across the country have come under severe pressure since the start of February after persistent rainfall.

Cllr Coonan feels that action needs to be taken on this stretch of waterway.

He says certain portions of the river need to be touched up every year. The Fine Gael representative says there’s a lot of loss for farmers and families along the river Nore because of the flooding.

At one place on the River Nore off the N62 there’s a stretch of roadway where the river runs right alongside it and every year it comes out and it rips up the road and the council have to redo it.