Consultant to meet with Tipperary town forum

A consultant is due to meet with a forum in Tipperary town this month to discuss an action plan for the town.

The forum, which includes relevant agencies and interest groups in the area, will discuss ideas for a 3 year plan.

It follows recent comments from the Taoiseach in the Dáil where he agreed someone needs to be appointed to lead a task force for the town.

Leo Varadkar said other similar models had been successful – including in Balbriggan in Dublin.

Director of Services for Community and Economic Development Pat Slattery says the initiative in Tipp town is very similar to the one in Balbriggan.