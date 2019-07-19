Confusion over grass cutting duties in Nenagh

There are calls for an inventory to be compiled of all the green areas Nenagh Municipal District are responsible for cutting grass.

Independent Cllr Michael O’Meara says he’s getting it in the neck from some residents who pay privately for grass cutting while others in adjoining estates have the work done by the council.

District Administrator Rosemary Joyce pointed out that they have never refused any residents association who have sought help in this matter.

But Councillor O’Meara believes there’s a lot of confusion out there.