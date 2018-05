Concerns have been expressed for health and safety in Carrick on Suir after a raw sewage spillage over the weekend.

It occurred near homes on the N 24 on the Waterford side of the town on Friday.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council say they are aware of a sewage overflow on the N24 near Carrick on Suir due to a blocked sewer.

Crews are working to clear the blockage and carry out a clean up on site.