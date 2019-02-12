Concerns raised over Tipp town roundabout installation

Concerns have been raised about the installation of a new roundabout in Tipperary town.

Tipperary County Council are to implement the measure on the corner of O’ Brien Street for the duration of the eight or nine months of roadworks on Davitt Street with the view to alleviate traffic.

Keith Ryan is the owner of Computer Solutions on O’Brien Street, and is a resident in Tipperary town.

The roundabout would take up all the parking spaces outside his store, and he’s worried it could prove fatal for his business, as well as being very inconvenient for residents in the area.

He says there was no consultation on the project…