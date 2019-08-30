Concerns raised over Local Property Tax proposals

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have come under fire over proposals which could seriously impact on the funding available to Tipperary County Council.

Members of both parties along with the Social Democrats and Labour Party on Dublin City Council want to introduce a new measure to keep local property tax revenues in the counties in which they are raised.

Currently each local authority retains 80% of the LPT collected in their area with the remaining 20% going into an equalisation fund which is used to support local authorities that do not have a sufficient revenue base to meet their funding needs.

Tipperary County Council is currently one of the main beneficiaries of this fund getting over 16.5 million Euro.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn says the move would have a huge impact.