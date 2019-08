Calls have been made for a spraying programme to be put in place to tackle the amount of weeds in Carrick on Suir.

Cllr Kieran Bourke claims that this year has been particularly bad, and says it’s not visually appealing.

He says that the issue is rampant across the town, with some carparks and footpaths destroyed.

Cllr Bourke says something must be done…