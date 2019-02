Rising insurance costs were slammed by local officials at this month’s gathering of the Tipperary County Council.

Community schemes in particular were flagged as at risk due to the dramatic increase in premiums, with some seeing increases of three times their original cost.

Cllr Michael O’Meara raised the issue in the council chamber, citing a need to fast-track legislation to prevent such schemes from going under.

He wants the Minister to fast track the legislation.