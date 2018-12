Frustration’s been expressed that problems developing on certain Tipperary roads which were built on bogs are not being addressed by the council.

Councillor Ger Darcy raised the issue at this months meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District were he once again pointed out that stretches like the one at Bantis are not being dealt with.

Its one the list of works to be done but Councillor Darcy says it needs to be addressed now