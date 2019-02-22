Concerns over lack of interest in Streame site

Concern’s been expressed that Tipperary County Council’s received no expressions of interest to develop lands at their Streame site in Nenagh.

It’s all part of the large parcel of land the local authority purchased around global fin tech company First Data.

The local authority hopes it could lead to a significant private housing build in the North Tipperary town but received no offers to build when they put it out to the market.

Independent Clr Seamie Morris feels the local authority need to go one step further

However District Director Marcus O’Connor says they plan to step up their efforts