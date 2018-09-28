Concern at changes surrounding pre-booking graves in Thurles

Concern’s been expressed that the tradition of pre-booking graves at cemeteries in Mid Tipp has been halted.

The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District by Clr David Doran who said he was approached by a number of families distressed over the situation.

Council officials said it was in line with the rest of Tipperary and agreed upon by members at a recent workshop.

Clr Doran insisted that he never agreed to the change and called for the decision to be reversed.

However District Director Matt Short said pre-booking graves was forcing them to find new lands because of long booked empty plots in existing cemeteries

He insisted the change was best practice